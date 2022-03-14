Ti West's X Has A Prequel Nobody Knew About

Ti West debuted his new horror film X last night at SXSW, and many enjoyed it. Starring Brittany Snow (Prom Night), Mia Goth (Suspiria), Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) ("Creepshow"), Martin Henderson (The Ring), Owen Campbell (Super Dark Times), Stephen Ure (Deathgasm), and Jenna Ortega (Scream 2022), the Texas-set horror pic takes place in 1979 as a group of people descend on a rural home to film a porn movie. When the owners of the house figure out what is happening, they don't take too kindly to it, and the group has to fight for their lives. What we didn't know, and was revealed by Ti West last night, is that he is in post-production on a prequel to the film as well. It will also star Mia Goth.

X Needs To Open Already

The prequel is titled Pearl and takes place in 1918. Shot in secret on location in New Zealand; it is currently in post-production. The film is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss, and Kevin Turen and executive produced by Goth, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Karina Manashil, Scott Mescudi, and Peter Phok. There will be prequel footage attached to showings of X when it opens this Friday only in theaters. The trailer for Ti West's X can be watched below.

Leave it to Ti West to make two of the most anticipated horror films of the year, and one of them turns out to be secret. I am dying to see X; since the trailer dropped, it is the singular film that I have been willing to buy tickets to a theatrical showing, as I am still not comfortable in a full theater yet. In any case, this Friday cannot come soon enough. I wonder how soon the prequel will release; I am guessing by the end of the year.