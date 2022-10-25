Tim Burton Comments on Possible Beetlejuice 2 Involvement

We're constantly going back and forth about the chances of seeing a sequel to Tim Burton's beloved film Beetlejuice, with the occasional display of solid traction in its favor – only to eventually be disappointed by a lack of news or less than stellar update about the likelihood. Now, we're getting a little bit of both, so let's try to stay patient a tad longer.

Last we had heard (February of this year, to be specific), Beetlejuice 2 had actually been greenlit once again by Warner Bros. and Plan B Entertainment, aiming to film this past summer with the rumored return of Michael Keaton as the titular character, and Winona Ryder also in talks to reprise her role as Lydia Deetz (via The Ankler, who also broke the news of the recent revival sequel discussions in the first place).

Obviously, summer has since passed and there's been no progress, so it may have felt like a possible ending to the conversation – however, new discussions with Burton himself could possibly imply that there's still something in the works with his name in the mix.

Leaving the Door Open for More Beetlejuice

While attending a press conference on Saturday at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, Burton was asked about the chances of returning for the in-development Beetlejuice 2 and noted that "nothing is out of the question." according to Deadline. The celebrated director then coyly added, "I only know if I'm making a film when I'm actually on the set shooting. I try to go back to the root of everything. It springs from a seed and then it grows, rather than out of these statements. I am working on ideas and things, but it's all very early days. We'll set how it goes. How's that for a none answer?"

Vague, but still somewhat promising, so we'll take it! If Tim Burton decided to step back into the world of Beetlejuice, it's pretty safe to assume that we're in for one exceptional sequel anyways, right?