TMNT 1990 Film Graded VHS Up For Auction At ComicConnect

TMNT fans, this is a new one for me. I have never seen a graded VHS tape before, and it would figure that the first one I would see is a copy of the 1990 film. I think as a kid; I went through almost ten copies of this VHS myself. My mom tells the story that I used to cry so much when it ended that she had to buy a second copy and one of those rewind machines from a video store so that she could switch it out. It is so wild that VHS is making a comeback with collectors, and at ComicConnect right now, you can bid on a graded copy of the TMNT 1990 film on VHS. This is a 9.0, though I have no idea how the grading process for a VHS tape goes. Currently, this unique copy is at $22, but I am guessing it will go higher. Check it out below.

The TMNT 1990 VHS Tape Is Hard To Find Now

"9.0 Mint; B- Seal Rating; 1990 F.H.E. Release; Factory Wrap intact; Raised Graphics; Secondary UPC Present

Now you can catch America's favorite green teens in their first live-action blockbuster film! After wading in a puddle of radioactive waste, these radical reptiles are transformed into New York City's greatest crime-fighting quartet. Featuring hot new music by M.C. Hammer, this film will captivate adults and kids alike with its blend of humor, camaraderie, and martial arts action. Don't miss this blockbuster TMNT movie. You'll have one shell of a good time!"

Okay, since this is still shrink-wrapped, it makes more sense to me now. If it wasn't, I do not understand what the grading process would entail for a VHS tape. Do they have to watch it to make sure it still works? So many variables, though not an issue for this sealed one. You can get more info on this TMNT VHS tape right here and place a bid. While you are there, check out all of the other items taking bids today and this week.