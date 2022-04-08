Top Gun: Maverick Set To Debut At CinemaCon This Month

During CinemaCon 2021, we saw the first thirteen minutes of Top Gun: Maverick during the Paramount Pictures presentation. At the time, the movie was set to come out in November of that year and was looking to be one of the big movies to get people back in theaters after COVID-19 and a rather mediocre summer season due to the pandemic. However, after previewing those thirteen minutes to the press and theater owners, Paramount decided to delay the film again from November 2021 to May 2022. If there is one thing you can say about Paramount, it's that they aren't rolling the dice when it comes to their big-budget movies. They want to know that they will do well at the box office. Right now, it looks like the release date of May 27, 2022, is looking pretty set in stone, but some other dates are starting to come forward too. The big one we got today from Deadline is that Top Gun: Maverick is returning to CinemaCon on Thursday, April 28th, and this time they are showing the entire movie. This has been one of those "we're putting the Vegas odds" things since the schedule came out, and it was revealed that Paramount's presentation was a massive three hours long. We here at Bleeding Cool are booked and ready to attend another CinemaCon, so you'll be getting our first reactions on that day.

From there, we also know that the global premiere will be held on May 4yth in San Diego, CA, on a retired aircraft which isn't that surprising. Top Gun means a lot to the city of San Diego, and it makes sense that they would want to return there for the premiere so many years after the first movie. Finally, Top Gun: Maverick will be making another debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18th and a Royal Film Performance in London on the same day. The movie will drop in theaters that Memorial Day weekend with a month of hype in its wake, which is good for the film. There is no word on when the official embargo comes down, but the social embargo will likely come down once the screening ends on the 28th or after the premiere on the 4th. The latest the review embargo will hold is until the Cannes premiere. Paramount must have a lot of confidence, much in the same way Sony must have had a lot of confidence in Ghostbusters: Afterlife to give it such a long hype period.

Summary: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris. It will be released on May 27, 2022.