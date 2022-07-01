Kane Hodder Stars In Tubi's TOW, Here's An Exclusive Clip

Kane Hodder, horror icon and Jason Voorhees himself, is starring with Caitlin Gerard in Tubi's new horror film TOW, about twin sisters who are the only escapees of deranged serial killer The Mechanic (Kane Hodder), who is due to be executed for his crimes. Guess what? That doesn't go according to plan, and now the sisters are truly in for the fight of their life. Below we have an exclusive clip from the film.

Kane Hodder Stars In TOW, And It Looks Pretty Good

"Maddie and Abi (Caitlin Gerard) are twin sisters and famously the only victims to ever escape the notorious serial killer known as The Mechanic (Kane Hodder). Years after their near escape, The Mechanic is finally scheduled to be executed for his horrific crimes, but what should be a moment of closure for the sisters ends up unleashing something far more insidious. As they try to leave behind the trauma of their experience, their connection to The Mechanic haunts them and begins to slowly take over their minds. The film is directed by Vanessa Alexander and written by Caitlin Gerard and Jesse Mittelstadt. Caitlin Gerard, Neil Elman, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew serve as Executive Producers. Autumn Federici, Jake Helgren, Lauren, and Elizabeth Hood are producers. Co-Executive Producers include David Brown Massey and Michael Meilander – and MarVista is a partner on the film."

Is there anyone you would want to be chasing you less than Kane Hodder? The man is so intimidating; I feel like I would just kind of roll over and accept my fate if he was after me. This looks like it has a chance to be pretty good, if not a little cliche. Hey, who knows, though? TOW looks like a good way to pass the time. That score is fun as well; it really sets the mood on that bus. The film is now streaming.