Toy Story 5: Tony Hale Only Saw "Glimpses" Of The Script

Tont Hale, the voice behind Forky (the best Toy Story character), revealed that he only saw "glimpses" of the Toy Story 5 script.

This seems like a story we have heard from people several times. When you're doing voiceover work for movies, specifically animated films, it's not like being on a film set. You're usually alone [save for a few exceptions], you do your line specifically, and then you leave until the press tour starts. Things got even more disconnected with the pandemic, and it remains that way to this day. However, things were a bit wonky before the pandemic. Toy Story 5 will be here before we know it, but back in June 2019, Pixar released Toy Story 4 and introduced us to one of the greatest animated characters ever: Forky, voiced by the always awesome Tony Hale. Forky has gone on to get all of the accolades he deserves and an animated spin-off, but as Hale revealed to People, until the trailer came out, he was convinced that Pixar would replace him.

"It wasn't until I heard my voice on the Toy Story 4 trailer that I actually thought I was still in it. It wasn't until then," Hale said. "The whole time I was like, 'They're going to cut me. They're going to replace me with some huge star."

Hale went on to explain why he believes a character like Forky appeals to people, and it has a lot to do with how he came to be and what exactly he represents. Hale explained, "When you were playing in a world of Forky from Toy Story, it means just the power of simplicity. That's why children's books are so popular. I mean, sometimes adults gravitate to children's books because of the simplicity. What I loved is [Forky] was the first toy that was made by a kid. So talk about simplicity. I mean, it was like a spork and some pipe cleaner arms, some popsicle feet. … He just had this kind of wide-eyed simplicity and newness to him that was just so beautiful." Pixar is a studio that wants to make films for the entire family, and there isn't anything more appealing than going back to a mindset when things were simple. The Toy Story films have always resonated with people on a very profound level, whether you were a kid the first time you saw Toy Story to bringing your kids to a screening of Toy Story 4.

It was recently confirmed that Forky would be back for Toy Story 5 because everything is terrible, and we need some good news in the world. However, when pressed for any details about the film, Hale had very little to give because he never saw a full script. "They give you pieces of the script, and so I saw glimpses, but the glimpses I saw are pretty cool," he explained. "I don't want to lose the surprise. I want to be completely surprised with Toy Story 5."

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time around, it's Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang's jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris, and produced by Jessica Choi, Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.

