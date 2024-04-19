Transformers One: 4 New Character Posters Have Been Released

Yesterday, the first trailer for Transformers One was released and to say that it has been divisive would be an understatement. That was always going to be the case, but being such a radical departure from what has been on the big screen for this franchise for decades is going to take some getting used to, and some fans aren't going to accept it. Paramount seems to have a lot of confidence in the film as they moved the release date, so it is opening opposite of Dreamworks, The Wild Robot. There is always the chance Dreamworks could change its release date, but going up against Dreamworks, who is arguably one of the more consistent studios in terms of hits and quality second only to Pixar, does say a lot. It's still early and maybe people will change their minds when they see some more of the film later this summer as the release date gets closer. For now, we have the teaser, and today, Paramount dropped four new character posters spotlighting the four Autobots that will be the focus of this new adventure. We're sure that fans will make their opinions known on social media in the coming months, but it will also be interesting to hear what the younger generation thinks of this teaser, the look of the robots, and this film in general.

Transformers One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. It will be directed by Josh Cooley and will be released on September 20, 2024.