Transformers One Director on Implementing New Ideas

The director of Transformers One opens up about finding new ways to make the film feel different from the live-action entries.

Article Summary Director Josh Cooley shares how the animated Transformers One takes a fresh approach to storytelling.

Transformers One revives the classic origins of the franchise, free from live-action restrictions.

Innovative fight sequences in Transformers One showcase distinct colors and transformative attacks.

Transformers One holds an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, hinting at potential for more prequels.

At this point, it's safe to say that the live-action Transformers franchise has had its own unique series of highs and lows so far. In some instances, the film series has shown potential to dominate the box office, with seven installments between 2007 and 2023. In others, these films have struggled to maintain consistency with quality (and reception), making it a franchise that's still profitable but not always a guarantee. Now, the fresh animated prequel film Transformers One is using this new story to revisit the Transformers lore without the restrictions of the live-action films to revive the classic, animated origins of the franchise. And obviously, that allows for a few major creative deviations.

Transformers One Director on Intricate Fight Sequences

During an interview with Variety, Transformers One director Josh Cooley delved into the tangible differences between this new film and the previous live-action entries, explaining, "Sometimes, especially when robots are fighting [in the live-action films], and they're in a similar size, it can be hard to read. So I wanted to make sure that with ours, the color really pops so you can tell who is who right away. Also, the fighting style. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, who worked on all of the live-action films as well, were showing me how they would use motion capture to bring in some fight experts. It actually made me decide that's not what I want to do because it had the feeling of two people in suits fighting each other. So, I decided that we needed to utilize the ability to transform as a way to attack and defend. And I loved thinking about what can make this film different from anything that's ever been done before."

As of now, the film has earned an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so there's a good chance we'll be seeing more of these earlier Transformers stories sometime down the line. Did you enjoy the new entry?

Transformers One is in theaters now.

