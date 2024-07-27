Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Transformers | Tagged: Transformers One

Transformers One: Steve Buscemi Is The Voice Of Starscream, 3 Posters

During the panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed that Steve Buscemi will be the voice of Starscream in Transformers One.

Article Summary Steve Buscemi confirmed as Starscream in Transformers One at San Diego Comic-Con.

Exclusive footage and new trailer revealed during Paramount Pictures' panel.

Director Josh Cooley excitedly announced Buscemi's casting as a fan favorite character.

Character posters of Orion Pax and D-16 released, highlighting their future transformations.

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures kicked off San Diego Comic-Con with a panel about the upcoming Transformers One. The new trailer was released to the public, but the people in the room got to see some exclusive footage, including a clip featuring fan favorite Starscream. After the clip ended, director Josh Cooley addressed the room (via Entertainment Weekly) and said, "Do you guys know who that was? Steve Buscemi is the voice of Starscream. First choice. We call him up and he says yes… I'm a huge Big Lebowski fan, so this was a dream come true." So now we know Buscemi's mystery role. Other big names include Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, as well as the rest of the cast that we've known for a while: Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 aka Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 aka Bumblebee. We also got two more character posters on the official X/Twitter showing who Orion Pax and D-16 will eventually be, and an international poster was shared on IMP Awards.

We got to see some footage from Transformers One back in April during the Paramount Pictures CinemaCon presentation, and it was apparent this would be a departure from what people have seen from this franchise in the last decade or so. Not long after, the first teaser trailer made its way online, and saying it was divisive would be an understatement. The anger didn't last too long, though; people seemed to forget or move on rather quickly. One studio that wasn't keen on going toe-to-toe with the Transformers was Dreamworks, as this film and The Wild Robot initially opened opposite each other. However, The Wild Robot delayed its release by a week, so there is a bit of space between them.

An incomplete version of the film was screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June, and the reactions were very different this time. Things were very positive this time, and it even won a standing ovation. There was an early fan screening in LA on July 23rd and all of the reactions from that have also been extremely positive, from fans and critics who were in the area. So far, animation is having a good year, and Dreamworks and Disney Animation have two very promising films lined up. It would be nice to see Paramount and their animation studios get a win as well. Animation is a genre that seems to do its best when everyone is thriving.

Transformers One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 aka Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 aka Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, with Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley will direct it, and the film will be released on September 20, 2024.

