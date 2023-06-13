Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Transformers | Tagged: film, hasbro, Paramount Pictures, transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Teases Deleted Scene

The director of Paramount's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts revealed that a deleted scene could have made the film feel a little "dark".

Paramount's big-budget cinematic romp known as Transformers has officially resulted in seven entries to date, with the recent installment being somewhat praised for its ability to (sometimes) maintain more focus on its non-human aspects. But according to one of the film's core creatives, that deep-dive focus could have potentially led to a darker moment that didn't actually make the final theatrical cut.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director on the Initial Cut Deemed Slightly 'Darker'

When speaking to Collider, the film's director Steven Caple Jr. reveals, "I tend to keep my director's cut pretty tight. At least the one the studio saw was probably, like, 15 minutes longer than what we have now, but there's small scenes in there that just cause confusion. Like, one was this Decepticon scene; Transit that I've been talking about, because Optimus Prime fights Transit at the beginning of the movie, or at least he used to, and you find out that Optimus Prime wants to go home – that's all he wants to do – and that Cybertron is in deep trouble. And this guy, Transit, was telling him that like, 'We're just here to kill you, a.k.a. Cybertron is already ours.' It was a really epic fight scene, and then you saw Optimus Prime dump his body in the Hudson River, and all these Decepticons were dead, and you saw that he's been hunting for the last few years."

The Transformers director then elaborates, "So when we screened it, people were like, 'Damn, this is kind of dark.' It was kind of dark, but I thought it was a movie I wanted to make, but then I started to realize it is dark, and it felt a little darker. So we pulled back on that, and then we started to dive a little bit more into the Maximal origin story because we were trying to play with the time travel, which is originally in the mythology for the Beast Wars. It got just confusing, and I was like, 'How can I simplify it?' So a lot of the rewriting and editing and pulse became, 'How can we sort of simplify the Maximal story so it doesn't confuse the audiences?'"

