Two Actors From Spider-Man: No Way Home Snuck In To Watch Together

We will be talking about significant spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie has only been for a few weeks, so we're going to keep trying to hide the spoilers the best we can. If you haven't seen the movie yet, consider this your spoiler warning not to go beyond the following image.

It's becoming something of a theme for A-list actors to sneak into their movies to watch them with fans. In the age of fans having big reactions to films, it must be pretty amazing to see people have very intense reactions to your character appearing on screen. For actors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, one of them helped push the superhero genre into what it is today, and the other has repeatedly said how much the character of Peter Parker means to him. So when Maguire and Garfield both showed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield not only knew that he had found a special bond with Maguire and Tom Holland, but Garfield also talked to Entertainment Tonight about sneaking into a public screening with Maguire to see the movie with the public.

"I still can't believe it happened," Garfield gushed. "I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together. … And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience," he added.

Ever since the pandemic hit, people have been reminiscing about the big theatrical experience and what it's like to watch a movie with a bunch of other people also having the time of their lives. We're in the middle of another massive spike of COVID-19 so it isn't safe to go to a theater right now [wear your masks, get your shots, social distance, stay home when you can]. However, there were a few weeks after Spider-Man: No Way Home came out that we all got that feeling of the true theatrical experience again, the good and the bad. It's really neat that Maguire and Garfield got a chance to have that unique experience with fans before everything went to hell again.

