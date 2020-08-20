UK Launches #LoveCinema Campaign as Christopher Nolan's Tenet Opens

Did you know that Christopher Nolan's aunt played Helga in 'Allo 'Allo? No, me neither. But it is a fact, as is the fact that his delayed movie Tenet is out in the UK next week, on Wednesday, August 26th, as well as in seventy other countries. But it is the UK that Cinema First, the industry body charged with the promotion of UK cinemagoing, is concerned with. Which is why, today, they have launched #LoveCinema, a nationwide campaign designed to capture the attention of audiences across the country and remind them of the unique experience that only the big screen can offer. And that after months of being closed due to lockdown, cinemas are back, rolling out the red carpet for audiences to experience the sheer joy of escaping for a couple of hours, leaving their everyday lives behind and enjoying a film in all its technicolour glory, asserting that now more than ever, stories need to be seen on the big screen.

While wearing masks that fog up your glasses while watching the screen, and in enclosed environments, the kind of which could see people catch the coronavirus.

The #LoveCinema campaign celebrates the nation's love of cinema, claiming it as a central part of our community and the most accessible and popular form of ticketed cultural entertainment in the UK.

At the heart of the campaign is a cinematic montage created by Empire Design which celebrates the wonder of cinema. The montage featuring over fifty films pays tribute to memorable moments from cinema history from The Wizard of Oz, through Ben Hur, My Fair Lady, Rocky, The Shawshank Redemption, Amelia, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Notting Hill, Paddington, Jurassic Park, Black Panther, Coco, Top Gun, Ghostbusters, Minions, Soul, ET, Get Out, Hot Fuzz, and more. Just in case you felt you were being confined in one space for a very long period of time, this ad offered a poster on the wall from which you can dig your way to freedom.

#LoveCinema also teases films planned to be hitting screens this year, yes, including Christopher Nolan's espionage thriller Tenet, Daniel Craig in his final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die, Gal Gadot reprising her superheroic role in Wonder Woman 1984, Scarlett Johansson doing the same for Marvel's Black Widow. Pixar's Soul and Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the sci-fi epic Dune starring Timothée Chalamet. The music to the montage, 'This Little Light of Mine' recalls the connection between light and the cinema projector. Originally penned by Harry Dixon Loes in the 1920s as a children's gospel song, the campaign features three versions; by the Rend Collective, Dionne Warwick and one created specifically for this film.

The trailer will play out on film distributors' and cinema operators' own websites and social channels, as well as being supported by a 'paid for' multimedia campaign. It follows on from the industry-wide safer cinema initiative, with cinemas following a comprehensive set of government guidelines, produced by the UK Cinema Association in consultation with a range of government agencies and industry partners, to ensure that cinemagoers feel as comfortable and safe as possible.

Iain Jacob, Cinema First Chair explained "The #LoveCinema campaign has been launched to encourage audiences to return to the cinema to fall in love all over again with the unparalleled experience that only the big screen can deliver. The global pandemic has had a colossal impact on the film industry, presenting cinemas across the UK with unprecedented challenges. As an industry that employs over 20,000 dedicated people, of which 40% of are under the age of 30, they need our support. Cinemas are ready to welcome audiences back, and we are calling on the great British film-loving public to escape back to the cinema and enjoy a safer big screen experience."

