M3gan Spin-Off Soulm8te Adds Evil Dead Rise Star Lilly Sullivan

Evil Dead Rise star Lily Sullivan has been cast in the M3gan spin-off Soulm8te, from director Kate Dolan, and going in front of cameras soon.

Kate Dolan directs Soulm8te, rewriting Rafael Jordan's script, with producers James Wan and Jason Blum on board.

Soulm8te explores themes of relationships and loneliness in a modern, tech-driven twist on 90s thrillers.

Soulm8te expands the M3gan universe, alongside the highly anticipated sequel M3gan 2.0 set for June 2025.

M3gan spin-off Soulm8te has added to its cast. Evil Dead Rise star Lily Sullivan will star as an android that a lonely man gets to help him cope with the loss of his wife. Yep, that is not going to go well at all. Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) is directing the film, and rewrote the script originally penned by Rafael Jordan (Salvage Marines), with the story by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu, and Jordan. Wan and Jason Blum are producing. This is an expansion of what is now the M3gan universe, based around the 2022 film, which grossed $181 million worldwide. A sequel to that film, M3gan 2.0, is also heading into production.

M3gan, Soulm8te…These Titles Are Hard To Type

In this erotic thriller, a man acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate. The film is in the tradition of the 90s domestic thrillers but with a modern, technological twist. SOULM8TE is part of the universe that includes M3GAN, which has grossed over $181M at the global box office, and M3GAN 2.0, which is set to open on June 27, 2025. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are on board to return for the sequel.

"Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness," expressed Dolan. "Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths.". "SOULM8TE is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe. We're excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view," said Wan.

