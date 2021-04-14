Upcoming Scream Film Has Various Versions to Avoid Spoilers

It's been pretty common knowledge amongst Scream fans that there's typically various versions of scripts floating around after leaks had impacted the release of Scream 2 and Scream 4 — so it isn't exactly a shock to hear that there are multiple versions of the upcoming Scream film out in the ether.

When Scream (2022) went into production, filming managed to maintain a lot more secrecy than some of the previous entries, and there had already been discussions about ways to avoid the film being spoiled. Earlier today, Bloody Disgusting managed to speak to the filmmakers of the upcoming slasher reintroduction and was able to confirm that there's more than one cut of the film just in case someone aims to ruin the highly anticipated reveals.

The publication reports, "In an interesting bit of news, Bloody Disgusting exclusively learned today that there are not only multiple versions of the Scream screenplay, but also the movie, with the purpose to obfuscate fans who want to spoil the final product."

Sometimes these types of declarations from filmmakers are more used as deterrents to prevent any serious information leak, but when it comes to Scream's history with leaks, it seems very likely. Sure, making an alternate cut of a movie can be pricey to set time aside for various sequences (with the intent of never using them), but I can't imagine that the new Scream team hasn't discovered a way to keep Scream as mysterious as it should be.

The upcoming film is described as, "A woman returns to her hometown when an unknown assailant commits a heinous crime, and she attempts to find the culprit." Scream will see the return of the iconic characters Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) as well as Dewey and Gale (David Arquette and Courtney Cox respectively) with plenty of new faces including, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Jack Quaid, to bring Scream to a new generation and those who already love the knife-wielding Ghostface franchise.