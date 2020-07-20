Vampire In Brooklyn To Haunt Blu-ray Shelves In September

Vampire in Brooklyn, the Wes Craven directed, Eddie Murphy starring horror comedy, will see release on Blu-ray for the first time on September 15th from Paramount. A modest hit when it was released in 1995, the film stars Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett, Allen Payne, Kadeem Hardison, and Zakes Mokae. Charlie Murphy, Michael Lucker, and Chris Parker wrote the script, and horror icon Craven was behind the camera. A little strange, this release will include zero special features when it hits disc. How could you Paramount, Vampire in Brooklyn, deserved more than that. You can check out the cover for the release below.

Vampire in Brooklyn is Better Than Most Remember

"Available for the first time on Blu-ray, Oscar-nominee Eddie Murphy's got the bite in this movie mix of bone-chilling horror and chill-out comedy in VAMPIRE IN BROOKLYN, directed by Wes Craven (the SCREAM franchise). As the vampire Maximillian, the popular star is the most diabolical, dashing, and definitely undead dude in the 'hood. To add to the macabre fun, Murphy morphs into two other must-see characters: a paunchy preacher and a fast-talking thug. Angela Basset (BLACK PANTHER) plays the cop whose world is rocked by Maximillian's attempts to make her his mate for eternity. And Kadeem Hardison (KC UNDERCOVER) is the haplessly decaying vampire's sidekick who (a hand here, and ear there) is forever losing things. Brooklyn may be home to the undead now that Max is around-but means it's livelier than ever!"

I remember loving this film when I was a kid; I thought it was the funniest movie I had ever seen. I watched it tons and tons of times on cable before I even really knew who Wes Craven really was. I am looking forward to revisiting this one in September when it comes out in stores.