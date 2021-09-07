Venom 2 Director Refers to Sequel as an Unexpected Love Story

The upcoming Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has a lot of exciting elements to offer, and apparently, we can now expect it to be an unconventional love story.

There had recently been some questions surrounding the release date for Sony's Venom sequel until finally being confirmed for next month – which means we're now allowed to start anticipating the inevitable Venom vs. Carnage smackdown. Regardless of the new additions, production notes for the film (shared exclusively over at ComicBook) from the film's director Andy Serkis suggest that the core of the film will still very much be tied to the forced relationship between Eddie and Venom.

Serkis is quoted saying, "The film is a love story – but not the love story you might think … It's very much about the extraordinary relationship between symbiote and host. Any love affair has its pitfalls, its high points, and low points; Venom and Eddie's relationship absolutely causes problems and stress, and they have a near-hatred for each other. But they have to be with each other – they can't live without each other. That's companionship – love – the things that relationships are really about."

In the article, they also note that veteran Spider-Man producer Avi Arad elaborated by adding, "Obviously there is danger and mistrust in the beginning, but they've learned to live with each other, it's become a complicated marriage. Their codependence forces them to stay together, even though they've had it with each other. They're going to have to come to an understanding." The unlikely marriage between Eddie and Venom certainly played a crucial role in the success of the character over the years, as well as the first Venom film that went on to earn $856 million worldwide on a budget of under $200 million back in 2018.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is arriving in theaters on October 1, 2021, so get ready for the epic return in less than one month!