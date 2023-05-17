Venom 3: Chiwetel Ejiofor Has Reportedly Joined The Cast Chiwetel Ejiofor has reportedly joined the cast of Venom 3 in an unknown role. He joins Tom Hardy and Jump Temple with Kelly Marcel set to direct.

Regarding superhero movies, the two Venom films might be two of the stranger animals. The first film was a box office smash that got critically mauled after Sony spent years trying to make a movie around the character. The second film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was a little better in terms of critical reception, but it didn't do well at the box office and was also kicked while it was down due to COVID. At CinemaCon 2022, Sony announced Venom 3, and while we have learned a few pieces of information, there hasn't been a ton yet. However, there is a decent chance they are gearing up to start production, maybe when the strike ends, because more casting is coming out. According to Deadline, Chiwetel Ejiofor has reportedly been cast in Venom 3 in an unknown role. He joins returning star Tom Hardy and Juno Temple, who is also new to this universe.

Kelly Marcel Helped Bring The First Two Movies To Life; Now She Will Direct Venom 3

Marcel has been on the ground with the Venom movies since the first one, and for all the criticisms we might have about the films one way or another, it seems like her and star Tom Hardy work well together. When it was announced that Marcel would be directing, Deadline had sources that said, "Hardy and Marcel have always been on the same page when it comes to shaping Venom's story, and that heading into the final chapter, the two were step in step with what direction they wanted this final chapter to head." Marcel isn't stepping away from writing duties to take up directing, though; she will be directing the movie from a screenplay written by herself and a story from herself and Hardy. The usual suspects at Sony Pictures, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker, are also producing. So far, Venom is the only, not Spider-Man character Sony has made work on any level, so it's not surprising they are continuing to lean in.