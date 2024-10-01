Posted in: Movies, Sony, Venom | Tagged: venom: the last dance

Venom: The Last Dance: 7 Posters, An NFL Tie-In Video, Tickets On Sale

The marketing for Venom: The Last Dance continues to be all over the place [and we love it] with an NFL tie-in video, poster, and tickets going on sale.

Article Summary Venom: The Last Dance releases an NFL tie-in video and tickets are now available for purchase.

Sony's unpredictable marketing for Venom: The Last Dance surprises fans with its bizarre and wild tactics.

The official Venom Twitter account is engaging fans with hilarious in-character roasting sessions.

A collection of new posters for Venom: The Last Dance has been unveiled, with standout designs from Cinemark and Real3D.

The marketing for Venom: The Last Dance continues to be one of the nothing but the most baffling series of decisions we've seen in a while. Whenever you think you've gotten a handle on what they are going for, it does something else. It has gotten to the point that Sony is either 1000% confident this movie will make money and going hog wild with the marketing because why not? Or they gave up months ago, and someone has gone rogue with a blank check and is going out trolling us like you would not believe. The official X/Twitter account is, at the time of writing, roasting people's pictures in character.

All right then.

Moving on, we have another tie-in video that would make sense if this movie was marketing itself to dudebros, but considering they are aiming…weirder, an NFL spot seems out of place. Tickets for Venom: The Last Dance are on sale now, so we have a whole pile of posters, some of which are actually well done. We love that. Cinemark, Real3D, and D-Box are the standouts.

Venom: The Last Dance – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker. It will be released on October 25, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!