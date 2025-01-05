Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Violent Night 2

Violent Night 2 Writers On Whether Mrs. Claus Will Be Introduced

The writers of Violent Night 2 are remaining tight-lipped about whether Santa's better half will appear in the sequel.

Article Summary Miller and Casey hint at Mrs. Claus's possible appearance in Violent Night 2 but stay mum on casting details.

Winona Ryder's name comes up due to her Stranger Things link with David Harbour.

Violent Night 2 script still in progress; casting likely on hold until completion.

The original Violent Night gained positive reviews and earned $75M on a $20M budget.

Now that Universal and everyone involved with the first Violent Night are finally starting to comment on the sequel, it's being called Violent Night 2 for now, and we're getting some information. Specifically, we're getting some information from David Harbour and the writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey. If you've been seeing Miller and Casey's names pop up all over the place right now, it's because they are also the writers behind the two Sonic the Hedgehog movies and have been doing press for those.

However, sometimes, there is enough time in an interview to sneak in a couple of questions about upcoming projects, and CinemaBlend got the chance to do exactly what. Now that we know an origin story and Western elements could be on the table for Violent Night 1, there is the idea of Santa's better half. That has been a topic of conversation since before the first movie even came out, which makes sense, and some big names have been thrown around for Mrs. Claus. Miller, however, addressed one of the names that have been floating around, which is Winona Ryder because of her connection to Harbour on Stranger Things. "I hadn't even thought about Winona [Ryder]," Miller said. "I mean, yeah, we can't comment on casting, and probably shouldn't even comment on whether she is or isn't in the movie at all."

Miller and Casey have both said that the script isn't finished, but you have to assume that they already have some sort of elevator pitch for Violent Night 2, or they wouldn't have gotten the greenlight. So someone out there probably knows one way or another if Santa is teaming up with his better half in the second movie, but casting is probably not even on anyone's radar until the script is finished.

Nobody and Violent Night: Universal's Bloody 1-2 Pandemic Punch

Nobody and Violent Night were rare pandemic movies that did well at the box office and were well received by critics and audiences. Universal seemed to understand there was some serious potential there if they decided to tap into it, and it, along with Violent Night, became the two R-rated series that the studio was looking to pursue new entries. We didn't hear much about the film for a while, with the latest news coming out of South by Southwest in March 2024 detailing the studio's commitment to both franchises. Violent Night came out a little later than Nobody, but the box office was still very much in recovery mode when the film was released in late 2022. It grossed just over $75 million on a budget of $20 million and received generally positive reviews from the public and critics. Violent Night 2 was officially confirmed to be in some form of development in January 2023, but there hasn't been any word about a potential release date.

