Violent Night 2 Writers Promise "More Violence, More Christmas Spirit"

Violent Night 2 writers say this film "has some Western story elements and thematics" instead of drawing inspiration from "a certain type of action movie."

Writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey hint at expanding on Santa's Viking origins.

Nobody and Violent Night stood out as successful pandemic box office hits.

The sequel development was confirmed in January 2023; release date is yet unknown.

The writers behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are currently on a bit of a victory tour, with the movie doing as well as it did. However, those three movies weren't the only success story writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey have had in the last couple of years. For Universal, they were part of the violent 1-2 punch of Nobody and Violent Night, both doing very well at the box office and critically. Both of those franchises are finally getting some movement again, Nobody 2 comes out this year, but we're also starting to learn some details about Violent Night 2. Miller and Casey recently spoke to CinemaBlend to promote the new Sonic movie but were also asked about the next outing for everyone's new favorite version of Santa Claus and what people can expect.

"I think it'll feel very similar to the first one in the way people want," Miller said. "But maybe the one tease we can say that's not giving anything away [is] if the first one was drawing a lot from a certain type of action movie, we're trying to draw inspiration for this one a bit from Westerns. It's not going to be a Western, but [has] some [Western] story elements and thematic."

All of that sounds like a lot of fun. We know they have been teasing the idea of learning more about Santa's Viking origin story and diving into the mythology of the world they created. However, Casey summed it up succinctly with, "I mean, more violence, more Christmas spirit." That sounds like an excellent plan to us. The first movie was one of those buckwild premises that probably shouldn't have worked, to begin with, but now that the groundwork is there, it's time to really lean in. It's pretty clear from the box office numbers of the last movie that people are along for the ride.

Nobody and Violent Night: Universal's Bloody 1-2 Pandemic Punch

Nobody and Violent Night were rare pandemic movies that did well at the box office and were well received by critics and audiences. Universal seemed to understand there was some serious potential there if they decided to tap into it, and it, along with Violent Night, became the two R-rated series that the studio was looking to pursue new entries. We didn't hear much about the film for a while, with the latest news coming out of South by Southwest in March 2024 detailing the studio's commitment to both franchises. Violent Night came out a little later than Nobody, but the box office was still very much in recovery mode when the film was released in late 2022. It grossed just over $75 million on a budget of $20 million and received generally positive reviews from the public and critics. A sequel was officially confirmed to be in some form of development in January 2023, but there hasn't been any word about a potential release date.

