Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – New Image Released

Netflix has released a new image from the next Rian Johnson Benoit Blanc film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Article Summary New image revealed from Rian Johnson's upcoming Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, featuring Daniel Craig.

Wake Up Dead Man promises a thrilling whodunnit with an impressive cast, including Josh O'Connor and Glenn Close.

Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet, with Netflix eyeing a fall 2025 release window.

Director Rian Johnson praises the whodunnit genre's flexibility, excited to explore varied tones once more.

Netflix is dropping a bunch of reasons for all of us to power through the rest of this year long month today by showing off all of the movies and TV shows we'll be getting from them in 2025. While there are going to be plenty that are released and forgotten within seconds, there are always a few that make an impact, and sometimes you can even see them coming. In this case, you can bet on the horse that is the Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig returning for yet another Denoit Blanc mystery film. We still don't have much in the way of story details; the logline on the media site just says, "Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet," but the online TUDUM event will take place on May 31s,t and this is going to be a fall release so we'll probably learn more then. For now, we have a new image and this one features Craig and Josh O'Conner.

Wake Up Dead Man Features Another Impressive Cast

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix for a while, and we learned at the beginning of the year that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Nan: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until May. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they were "very close" to entering production. In mid-August, Johnson confirmed that production on the new Knives Out film had wrapped.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." So far, new cast members include Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church, with Daniel Craig reprising his role. Wake Up Dead Man will be released sometime in 2025.

