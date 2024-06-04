Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: josh brolin, rian johnson, thomas haden church, wake up dead man, wake up dead man: a knives out mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: Josh Brolin & Thomas Haden Church Join The Cast

Josh Brolin and Thomas Haden Church have joined the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The casting announcements for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery continue. The last we heard, production is set to start on the film this month, and this is an ensemble film, so it isn't surprising that we're getting a bunch of these casting announcements. There still doesn't appear to be any clear indication about what this movie will be about, not yet, anyway, and there doesn't appear to be a release date yet, either. We can guess the fall of this year or next year, depending on how long everyone involved takes to edit the film. Then again, Netflix is sitting on several highly anticipated and mostly completed films [the sequel to The Old Guard] that finished production well over a year ago with no indication about when they will see the light of day, so who knows? Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Josh Brolin joined the cast of Wake Up Dead Man, while today, The Wrap reports that Thomas Haden Church has also joined the cast. Both of these announcements were retweeted by writer and director Rian Johnson, the modern-day equivalent of confirming the casting announcements.

Wake Up Dead Man Is Putting Together Another Fantastic Cast

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix for a while, and we learned at the beginning of the year that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Nan: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until May. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they are "very close" to entering production.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." So far, new cast members include Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Mia Kunis, and Daryl McCormack, with Daniel Craig reprising his role. Production is reportedly set to start this summer, but Wake Up Dead Man currently doesn't have a release date.

