Wanted Co-Writer Reveals Why a Sequel Hasn't Happened

The co-writer of the 2008 film Wanted, based on the comic book of the same name, explians why the creative team hasn't reunited for a sequel.

Article Summary Wanted's 16-year absence from screens is due to sequel complications.

Co-writer Michael Brandt reveals there is a script for Wanted 2.

Creative differences between Brandt and director Bekmambetov stall progress.

Despite interest, a Wanted sequel or reboot remains uncertain.

It's been 16 years since the release of the 2008 film Wanted, centered around Wesley Gibson, a member of a secret society of assassins, who also learns that his father was a member of the society labeled the Fraternity. And even though the film (based on comics by Mark Millar) managed to garner a positive reception, solid box office numbers, and sequel interest from almost everyone involved, there's been nothing concrete about its live-action future.

During a new interview with MovieWeb, Wanted co-writer Michael Brandt was asked about the chance of getting a sequel, and he suggested that it was definitely a conversation at one point in time. There was even a script with Brandt's involvement, who would have worked alongside the first film's director, Timur Bekmambetov. However, according to Brandt, when the studio joined the conversation, Bekmambetov requested a few changes to the story to align with his vision, which essentially halted the film from taking the next step.

Wanted Co-Writer Explains Sequel Complications

Brandt eventually explained that it could still very much happen, but he's not necessarily sure that it will actually move forward. The writer notes, "So there's a script, I'd love to see it get made, and I really liked it. I thought it was a proper sequel to the first one. But so far, the momentum has been lost. I do get a call every now and then from some producer who says, 'Can we reinvigorate this thing? And I say, 'Yeah, here's the script.' And they say, 'Wow, we love the script.' And I say, 'Cool, call the studio.' And then it seems to die there for some reason."

Due to the creative differences between the film's co-writer and director (strictly regarding a potential sequel story), it appears unlikely that we'll ever get a Wanted 2 with the same creative time. Still, it does seem like it's only a matter of time before someone gets their hands on the property, whether it's a sequel or a relaunch. Who knows!

Do you think a Wanted 2 is worth the trouble?

