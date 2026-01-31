Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Universal Pictures, wanted, wanted 2

Wanted Director Says a Sequel Could Still Happen on One Condition

The director of the popular 2008 film Wanted says that a sequel is still possible if his latest film manages to perform well.

It has been nearly 18 years since Wanted hit theaters in 2008, but the movie still hangs around in pop culture conversations as one of the wildest studio action swings of its time. Directed by Timur Bekmambetov and loosely based on the comic by Mark Millar and J. G. Jones, the film follows Wesley Gibson, a burned-out office worker who discovers he is the heir to a secret society of assassins known as the Fraternity. With bullet-bending shootouts, surreal action beats, and a solid cast led by James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie, and Morgan Freeman, Wanted earned about $342 million worldwide and later picked up a loyal cult following on home release.

Because of that staying power, talk of a sequel never fully disappeared. Various versions of Wanted 2 have floated around over the years, but nothing has made it in front of cameras yet. Now, Bekmambetov says there is still a path for the franchise to return, though it depends on how his newest film performs.

Wanted Director on How Mercy's Performance Could Impact a Sequel

While promoting his sci-fi thriller Mercy, the director tells Screen Rant that he does have a concept for another Wanted story, admitting, "I have an idea of what [a sequel story] is, but it depends a lot [on] the success of Mercy, honestly. All these movies could be continued, but Mercy is crucial. It's at the mercy of Mercy."

Mercy, which just arrived in theaters, follows a detective in near-future Los Angeles who stands trial in a justice system driven by artificial intelligence. The movie stars Chris Pratt alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, and others, and uses Bekmambetov's recurring interest in screen-based visual style for much of its storytelling. As of now, it's generated $23 million during the opening weekend, but how well it holds in theaters and on digital will likely signal to studios whether there is an appetite for more from his older titles as well.

For fans of Wanted, the idea that Bekmambetov still has a sequel in mind is reason enough to get excited since the original film's world of operatic gunfights feels like something that could easily be revisited in a modern action landscape. But we'll just have to wait and see how much momentum from Mercy transfers over to an official Wanted sequel.

