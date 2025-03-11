Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Warfare

Warfare: New Poster For Ray Mendoza & Alex Garland's Film From A24

A24 has released a new poster for Warfare, the new film from directors and writers Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, which will be released on April 11th.

Article Summary A24 drops a compelling new poster for the upcoming film Warfare by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland.

Warfare offers a visceral take on modern conflict, inspired by Mendoza's firsthand experiences.

Last year saw A24's breakout with Civil War; Warfare aims for another striking debut in April.

Warfare will be released in theaters on April 11, 2025.

A24 is currently at the South by Southwest Film Festival, making a splash as they always do with the films they choose to pick up for distribution, but we're seeing if history can repeat itself next month. Considering this is a movie about real-world conflict and how inevitable it feels to have war, the fact that we are trying to make history repeat itself is a little on the nose. Last year, A24 had one of its biggest debuts ever with the Civil War, and this year, they brought back director Alex Garland with a new film called Warfare. Garland is writing and directing the project with Ray Mendoza, an actual veteran of the Iraq war, so we're going for a realistic depiction of what happens on the ground for people who decide to join the military and end up in active combat zones. We haven't seen much from the movie so far, but A24 doesn't market its films like other studios do, so that isn't that surprising. We should be seeing more now that we're a month out. IMP Awards got their hands on a new poster, for example.

Warfare: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Warfare, written and directed by Ray Mendoza & Alex Garland, stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, with Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton. It will be released on April 11, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!