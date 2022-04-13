Warner Bros. Has Not Greenlit Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5 Yet

The Fantastic Beasts series is the second time in the last two decades that Warner Bros. has decided to put the franchise cart before the horse, and it backfired so specularly that it might take everything else down with them. It happened with their first version of the DC universe, and now it seems to be happening with the Fantastic Beasts series as well. The first movie started out somewhat promising, but the second one completely fell on its face, and it's been four years of trying to figure out how they will make this franchise work again. The reviews are coming in for the third movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and they aren't exactly stellar. There haven't been many people saying they will run to the theaters to see this one when it drops this weekend. The future for this franchise is very much up in the air. In a new piece from Variety talking about the many ups and downs of the entire franchise, it was revealed that despite this franchise being pitched as a five-movie series, Warner Bros. has not greenlit movies four and five and is waiting to see how The Secrets of Dumbledore performs once it releases wide this weekend.

The Fantastic Beasts series seemed to be running on the assumption that anything related to Harry Potter would sell, so they pulled a massive bait and switch in the first movie about what the franchise is actually going to be about. The first movie barely has anything to do with the rest of the story, and the problem with telling the Dumbledore and Grindelwald story is that they kind of take over everything else around them. If you wanted to tell their story, then just tell their story, but don't try and tell everyone you're going to do Harry Potter Pokemon for 85% of the first movie and then get mad when people are confused about the direction of this franchise. This weekend will be divisive for this franchise, or we might have another Divergent on our hands where the rest of the movies just never get made. In unrelated news. Everything Everywhere All At Once is in theaters this weekend too, and is just excellent. That is something you should check out and doesn't have the massive weight of baggage that this series is dragging around attached to it either—just a suggestion.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. It will be released on April 15, 2022.