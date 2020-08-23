Warner Bros. Officially Releases 3 Images from The Batman

DC FanDome is getting ready to come to a close, but we do have one more panel to look forward to, and that is The Batman. However, this event has had quite a few leaks, and one of those leaks were three images showing us our first look at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne out of the batsuit. The images have spent most of the day floating around as people make comparisons to Bucky Barnes on twitter, but they decided it was time to get ahead of the reveal and just post the three images to their official Twitter account before the panel could actually start.

The Batman was one of the movies that had to halt production due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so these new images aren't that surprising since they did shoot some of the film before the pandemic got bad. That being said, and going along with what we've seen from this event so far there is probably a good chance that we're going to get some footage. This is a movie that they have been hyping up a lot, and considering all of the Batman news we got this week with Ben Affleck returning to the role, it almost seems a little wrong not to let director Matt Reeves and his cast get the chance to shine. They opened the movie part of DC FanDome with one member of the DC Holy Trinity, and it makes sense that they would like to close with one as well.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Coin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery Wright, Max and Charlie Carver, and more opens on October 1, 2021.