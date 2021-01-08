WarnerMedia Denies Ray Fisher's Claims That Geoff John's is Leaving

The drama that never ends continues between WarnerBros. and Ray Fisher. For those of you just joining us, since the middle of this year, Justice League Ray Fisher has been waging a one-man battle against WarnerMedia. He has claimed that things on the set of Justice League after Zack Snyder left were very bad and started demanding accountability. WarnerMedia did an investigation, then announced that Fisher was not complying with the said investigation; things got petty on both sides. The investigation concluded saying remedial action would be taken, and Fisher seemed happier. Or at least he was until the New York Times did a piece on Hamada, and he publicly said that he would not work with the DC President of Films. Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran a story by The Wrap saying that Fisher's role of Cyborg has been written out of The Flash and the role would not be recast. Today, Fisher took to his Twitter account not only to say that the report needed to be amended but to throw out some more things about the Justice League shenanigans that continue to go on.

"I strongly suggest that @TheWrap amend this article immediately. While I appreciate the reporter's undying desire to do @wbpictures and Walter Hamada's bidding—it is factually inaccurate. I did not publicly step down from anything," Fisher said at the beginning of a multi tweet thread linking to the piece. "If @wbpictures has made the decision to remove me from The Flash, rather than address, in any way, Walter Hamada tampering with the JL investigation—that's on them. The idea of removing the role, rather than recasting it, is only being used to try to avoid public backlash. The @wbpictures pr team has struggled to regain control of the narrative ever since they failed to bury me and the JL investigation with their September 4th hit piece—which, unsurprisingly, was written by the same reporter. (More on WB pr and Johanna Fuentes later…) The fact is: the Justice League investigation led to @WarnerMedia (and it's affiliates) parting ways with Joss Whedon. Geoff Johns will be following suit. Had Walter Hamada gotten his way, NONE of that would have been possible, and the cycle of abuse would've continued. My team and I are still in deep conversation with @WarnerMedia regarding all these matters and—Flash or no Flash—we fully intend to see this through. I'll keep you all posted, but in the meantime—thank you for your continued support."

See, the problem is Fisher kind of did publicly step down when he said he would refuse to work with Walter Hamada going forward because Hamada is part of every single DC movie. We said this when the tweets first went up; he was either publicly resigning or trying to back people into a corner, and if it was the latter, it seems to have failed. Hamada re-upped his deal three days later, and then the report of Fisher getting written out of The Flash came later.

It seems that Fisher might have spoken too soon when it comes to one of the people that he mentioned in that thread. At Bleeding Cool, we speculated that some of the remedial action was Whedon losing The Nevers on HBO Max. However, it sounds like Fisher might have been wrong about Johns. According to Variety, who are sourcing three different people familiar with John's work with WarnerMedia say that "the company remains in business with him. Johns continues to work as the creator and showrunner for the CW series "Stargirl," part of executive producer Greg Berlanti's expansive suite of shows based on DC Comics properties." WarnerMedia also issued a statement on the investigation and said that it was time to move on.

WarnerMedia reiterated on Thursday that "remedial action has been taken," adding that the probe, led by a former federal judge, was conducted by an outside law firm that interviewed more than 80 people. "We have full confidence in its thoroughness and integrity, and remedial action has been taken," a WarnerMedia spokesperson said in a statement. "The investigation has concluded, and it is time to move on."

Fisher doesn't sound like he's backing down anytime soon, but it does sound like he might be done at Warner Bros. and with the role of Cyborg. You can't really stay on as a DC character and publicly say you refuse to work with the DC President of Films. Fisher's Cyborg will be seen next in the four-part, four-hour Zack Snyder's Justice League, which will stream to HBO Max sometime this year.