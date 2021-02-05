Watchmen's Stacy Osei-Kuffour Will Write Mahershala Ali's Blade Movie

Marvel had one hell of a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, and one of the things that no one was expecting was the announcement that Mahershala Ali would be taking on the role of Blade. Blade was part of the 1-2-3 punch of that first movie, X-Men and Spider-Man, that helped make the superhero genre the thing it is today. It has also never really gotten the recognition it deserved for being part of that movement. Ever since that announcement; we haven't heard anything about the movie since it seemed to be one that was in very early development. Well, we finally have some movement as The Hollywood Reporter is saying that playwright and Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour will be writing the new Blade, which seems to have the title Blade, the Vampire Hunter.

The report is saying that Marvel was only looking at black writers for this project as Osei-Kuffour becomes the first black woman to write a Marvel movie. Marvel saw that staying true to the roots of a series and making sure that there are people of color not only in front of the camera but behind it as well worked so well for Black Panther that it isn't surprising that they are looking to try and make that lightning strike twice. At the moment, we don't have any other information about the project, like a potential release date or a director, but a writer is a very good step in the right direction. Perhaps the next time we have a major Marvel panel at something like D23 Expo or San Diego Comic-Con, it will be us getting a director or cast announcement. Until then, 2023 is likely the earliest we'll end up seeing this new version of Blade.