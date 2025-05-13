Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Super Mario World, the super mario bros. movie

We Know The Title For The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2

During its upfronts, NBCUniversal appears to have revealed the title for the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which will be released next year.

Article Summary NBCUniversal has revealed the title for The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel during its upfronts.

The sequel, now officially titled Super Mario World, is set for release on April 3, 2026.

The title references the classic SNES game, which is pretty meta.

The first film was a box office hit in 2023, leading to high expectations for the sequel's success.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie came out in 2023 and was a much-needed shot in the arm for the box office. We were still coming out of the pandemic years, so it was rare for a film to really light the box office on fire, and that movie did it. It was also, more or less, universally loved by fans and critics, so Illumination had a winner on their hands. After cracking $1 billion at the box office, a sequel would be greenlit in March 2024 and was given an April 3, 2026, release date as well, so they are trying to get this lightning to strike twice.

Things have been pretty quiet even though the movie is less than a year away, but it appears the official title has been quietly confirmed. NBCUniversal hosted their upfronts for the year, and while naming all of the big theatrical releases coming down the line in a press release, the title Super Mario World was dropped. Anyone who has played video games recognizes that name because it's the exact title of the SNES Mario title, and a decent portion of the lore comes from that game. So it makes sense that they would lean in here; second movie, second game, it's all very meta.

However, and this is a nitpick, but I do what I want, the fact that "movie" is in the title of the first film and not the second will annoy some people. And by "people," I mean me. I am people. This will irritate me, even if I like the references in the Super Mario World title.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!