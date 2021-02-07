We Know When the Next Trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League Drops

The long, long road to Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally coming to an end. Over three years after the theatrical version of Justice League dropped in theaters, the four-hour director's cut is making its way to HBO Max next month. We have a release date, March 18th, and everything. There has been some promotion for the movie, but HBO Max is likely going to kick it into high gear the four weeks before it drops, and it looks like that is what they are planning on doing. Director Zack Snyder took to Twitter to share a football-themed clip while also confirming when we're going to see some new footage from the cut.

Whether or not Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to be any good is likely irrelevant at this point for the fanbase and possibly even Snyder himself. Snyder recently went on the record saying that his fanbase cannot possibly be toxic because they raised a ton of money for charity. The Star Wars fanbase is a direct counter-argument to that statement. The difference between the two is that no one from Star Wars has ever come out and said that the fandom isn't toxic at all while Snyder has. Every single fanbase has toxic elements; there is no getting around that, but acting like it doesn't exist isn't the right way to go about dealing with it.

Zack Snyder's Justice League has a rumored budget of $70 million dollars, which is frankly an insane amount of money. We'll have to see if this release in any way impacts the subscriber numbers for HBO Max or if everyone who was going to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League already has a subscription. It'll be the true test to see if the loud voices on social media actually equal profit. We'll have to see, but if this flops or fails to get out of the red, then it'll be extremely unlikely that any other studio will listen to fan demand ever again. So no pressure, Zack Snyder's Justice League.