Bullet Train Wins The Last Big Weekend Box Office Of Summer

Bullet Train pulled into the station at number one at the weekend box office, winning what is really the last big weekend of the summer box office season. The Brad Pitt action film scored $30.1 million, which was the highest number in pre-release tracking and beating mostly mild reviews and a B+ CinemaScore. Now the question becomes if it will have good legs to get it to $100 million, which it should with its lack of competition over the next few weeks, as studios have mostly decided to punt on the rest of August and most of September.

Bullet Train Beats Em All, But Prey Was The Story Of The Weekend

In second place was last week's winner, DC League of Super-Pets, which grossed another $10.9 million, followed by Jordan Peele's Nope with $8 million, and it creeps closer and closer to the $100 million mark. Fourth place goes to Thor: Love & Thunder with another $7.6 million, as it inches to the $700 million mark worldwide. Rounding out the top five is Minions: The Rise of Gru with $7.1 million. One wonders how 20th Century Studios would have fared by releasing Prey, the latest film in the Predator franchise, theatrically this weekend instead of on Hulu. The film has received nothing but acclaim from both audiences and critics all weekend all over social media, and if they were smart, they would throw it into theaters in the next couple of weeks.

The Weekend Box Office Top 5 For August 5th:

Bullet Train- $30.1 million DC League of Super-Pets- $10.9 million Nope- $8 million Thor Love & Thunder- $7.6 million Minions: The Rise of Gru- $7.1 million

Next week, there is a whole lot of nothing opening in theaters wide. So, this will be the top five in some form next week. I would imagine that Top Gun: Maverick might get back into the top five again, as it will probably get some of those large format screens back from Bullet Train. I am begging 20th Century to throw Prey into theaters. It deserves to be seen on the big screen, and it would have a pretty good shot to get to number one.