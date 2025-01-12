Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, Mufasa, Sonic 3, Weekend Box Office

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera Takes The Top Spot At The Box Office

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera performed better than expected at the box office this weekend, taking the top spot and giving Lionsgate a rare win.

Article Summary Den of Thieves 2: Pantera claims the top box office spot, surpassing expectations with $15.5 million.

Lionsgate celebrates its first No. 1 opening weekend since 2023 with Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic The Hedgehog 3 follow closely behind in weekend box office rankings.

The Wolf Man aims for a strong debut next weekend with a predicted opening above $20 million.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera exceeded expectations by a bit and did enough business to take the top spot at the box office. It grossed $15.5 million. This is excellent news for Lionsgate, representing their first number-one opening since 2023. The sequel did a few hundred thousand more than the original film did when it opened in 2018, and that one legged out to $80 million. Time will tell if this one will hold up as strong. Over the next couple of weeks, a couple of big opening films could pin it outside the top spot.

Den Of Thieves Opened On The Perfect Weekend

Den of Thieves took out the champ from the last two weeks as Mufasa: The Lion King slides down a spot with $13.2 million. In third place sits Sonic The Hedgehog 3, now over the $200 million mark in the US. In fourth place, Nosferatu continued to impress with another $6.8 million, sending it over the $80 million mark domestically. Rounding out the top five was Moana 2 with $6.5 million, as it creeps ever closer to the $1 billion mark worldwide. It should cross that number sometime this week. Many thought it would get there last week, but everyone returned to school and work after the holidays this week, which led to softer-than-expected grosses.

The weekend box office top five for January 9:

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera- $15.5 million Mufasa: The Lion King- $13.2 million Sonic The Hedgehog 3- $$11 million Nosferatu- $6.8 million Moana 2- $6.2 million

Next weekend, Blumhouse tries to recreate the magic they had in 2020, opening a big modern update to a famous Universal Monster, as The Wolf Man opens wide. It should open to a good number above $20 million. It should reach $24 million, as it must keep a good word of mouth to hold steady through the three-day frame. Horror is always frontloaded, and if it is bad, word will spread fast, and by Sunday, it could lose momentum. Still, a top spot opening is a guarantee.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!