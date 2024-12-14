Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, universal, wolf man

Wolf Man: New Featurette Dives into Leigh Whannell's Story

A new featurette was released this morning by Universal and Blumhouse for Wolf Man. The film releases in theaters on January 17th.

Article Summary Universal and Blumhouse unveil a new featurette for Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man, set for a January 17 release.

Christopher Abbott stars as Blake, facing a lupine nightmare in this modern take on the classic monster film.

This thriller promises suspense, with Whannell bringing fresh life to a character facing decades of big screen woes.

Expectations for Wolf Man are high, as Whannell aims to replicate his success with The Invisible Man.

Wolf Man is a little over a month away from theaters, and a new featurette was released this morning by Universal and Blumhouse. Directed by Leigh Whannell, this version of the classic monster film stars Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, Sam Jaeger, Ben Prendergast, and Benedict Hardie. Whannell was responsible for Blumhouse's successful take on The Invisible Man in 2020, so they once again turn to him here to breathe life into a character that has had some trouble translating to the big screen in any meaningful way these last few decades.

Wolf Man Has Some Big Paws To Fill

What if someone you loved became something else? From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma). But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they're attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte is forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The closer this gets, the more excited I am. I got my lycanthropy juices flowing by watching Werewolves last week, and while that was dumb fun, my expectations for Wolf Man are much, much higher. Leigh Whannell is a name I trust more than others, so I am very optimistic.

Wolf Man hits theaters on January 17th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!