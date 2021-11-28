Encanto Wins The Holiday Box Office, Ghostbusters Stays Strong

Encanto, the first non-Pixar Walt Disney Animation film to open only in theaters since Frozen 2 in 2019, won the holiday box office this weekend. The fantasy film took in $40.3 million over the five-day holiday, and worldwide its running total is up to $70 million. The last Disney animated film to open in theaters was Raya and the Last Dragon back in March, but that also had a hybrid release on Disney+. Domestically, it took in $54 million during its run in theaters, so Encanto is going to firmly beat that number for sure. It has a clear path to the family dollar from now until Christmas, when Sing 2 opens. This is still a pretty low gross for a new Disney film, especially since they have owned the Thanksgiving week for years.

Encanto and Ghostbusters Bring Out The Families

In second place was last week's champ Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which scored another $35.3 million. It looks like the family dollar was split between Encanto and the Busters, and the two should be fighting it out for the next two weeks before the arrival of Spider-Man. Third place went to House of Gucci, with $$21.8 million, which is one of the best openings for a drama in over two years. That ought to make Ridley Scott happy and shut him up. With the awards buzz for Lady Gaga and the film, that one should have legs. Rounding out the top five were Eternals with $11.4 million and the latest Resident Evil film at five with $8.8 million. The other big score was Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza in limited release. It only opened on four screens and grossed $335,000 for the best onscreen average gross in history. As this one expands, look for it to make some noise as well.

The Weekend Box Office Top 5 for Thanksgiving Weekend:

Encanto: $40.3 million Ghostbusters: Afterlife: $35.3 million House of Gucci: $21.8 million Eternals: $11.4 million Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City: $8.8 million

Next week, a whole lot of nothing opens, though it will be the last slow release week until the end of the year. Maybe Ghostbusters will overtake Encanto again; it should be interesting to watch.