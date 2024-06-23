Posted in: Movies | Tagged: despicable me 4, Inside Out 2, Weekend Box Office

Inside Out 2 Continues To Impress At The Weekend Box Office

Inside Out 2 continued its amazing run at the Weekend Box Office, easily holding on to the top spot for the second week in a row.

Article Summary 'Inside Out 2' maintains top box office spot with $100M second weekend.

Film's global earnings skyrocket to $724M, eyeing the $1B mark.

Set to face 'Despicable Me 4' in the upcoming box office battle.

Upcoming releases: 'A Quiet Place: Day One' and 'Horizon' challenge the lead.

Inside Out 2 followed up its huge debut with another stellar week of business, so it stood to reason its second weekend would be pretty big. Just how massive is impressive, though, as the Disney and Pixar film took in another $100 million, easily taking the top spot for the second weekend in a row. That would make it just the seventh film in history to make $100 million in its second weekend and the first animated film to do so. Overseas, the film is just as big, and through two weeks worldwide, the film is at a staggering $724 million. It looks like we may have our first $1 billion film if it continues to see minimal drops in the next couple of weeks. It is already the number-one movie release of 2024 at the box office, both domestically and worldwide.

Inside Out 2 Vs. Despicable Me 4

Inside Out 2 and Bad Boys: Ride or Die stayed numbers one and two, but third place went to The Bikeriders, as the biker-gang drama rode to $10 million, above projections. The Garfield Movie and Kingdom of the Planet of The Apes were tied for fourth and fifth place with $3.6 million. Bad Boys took in $18.7 million, continuing its fantastic run.

All eyes now turn to July 3rd, as Despicable Me 4 opens that day and will be Inside Out 2's first big-time challenge at the box office. Right now, I am still thinking it opens huge, but the last two films in their second weekend saw a pretty big drop-off, over -60%, which may mean that Disney can leg out another week and really go toe-toe-to-toe with Universal for the summer family box office crown hard before Twisters and Deadpool & Wolverine take over at the end of the month. Remember in May when everyone said that the box office was dead…

The weekend box office top five for June 21st:

Inside Out 2- $100 million Bad Boys: Ride or Die- $18.7 million The Bikeriders- $10 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes- $3.6 million The Garfield Movie- $3.6 million

Next week, an interesting challenger tries to take the crown from Inside Out 2 as A Quiet Place: Day One opens. The horror prequel does have a ton riding on it, as it has to become a smash to get the genre out of its box-office funk and continue to breathe life into an unlikely franchise. Also, opening wide is the summer's biggest gamble, as Kevin Costner presents Horizon: An American Saga Part One. The early word is that it is way too long and not very good, and if I am Warner Bros., I am a little nervous. I think Inside Out 2 holds well again and just eeks out the victory over A Quiet Place, setting up for the animation smackdown the following weekend and heading onto the holiday weekend.

