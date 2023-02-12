Magic Mike Dances To The Top Of The Weekend Box Office Magic Mike won the Weekend Box Office though it was a weak one with most getting ready to watch the Super Bowl today.

Magic Mike's Last Dance won a pretty lukewarm weekend box office this week, scoring $8.2 million from a fairly small 1500 screen count. That is better than most thought heading into the weekend, as WB really seems to be making some strange release decisions with these films that were supposed to be for HBO Max. Earlier in January, House Party also opened on a small number of screens and has grossed $8.8 million. If you are not going to keep them exclusive to HBO Max, then why not get a wider release? Magic Mike could have possibly opened to almost $20 million if the screen count was tripled. Strange decisions over there at WB right now.

Magic Mike Takes A Weird Weekend At Theaters

In second place, Avatar climbed back up after being knocked off its perch last week, with $6.9 million. Third went to the re-release of Titanic with $6.4 million, which the 26-year-old film did with double the screens of Magic Mike. Fourth went to 80 For Brady, riding Super Bowl week to $6 million. Rounding out the top five was Puss In Boots: The Last Wish with $5.5 million. That puts it at $158 million, which surpasses the original film's total. Last week's champ, Knock At The Cabin saw a huge -61% drop and fell just out of the top five at six with $5.5 million. We will see when the final numbers come out tomorrow which film they give fifth place to.

The weekend box office top five for February 12th:

Magic Mike's Last Dance- $8.2 million Avatar: The Way of Water- $6.9 million Titanic- $6.4 million 80 For Brady- $6 million Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- $5.5 million

Next week, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opens everywhere, surely taking the top spot. Looking at the openings for the last two films starring Paul Rudd's wisecracking hero, the first one opened to $57 million in 2015, and the second rode the Avengers hype train to $75 million. I'll peg this one in between those and say that we will get $65 million for the opening, though I see it holding well in the coming weeks.