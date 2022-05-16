Event Horizon Star Sam Neill Chimes in on Milky Way Black Hole

Jurassic World: Dominion star Sam Neill has at least one eye on the stars, which is more than you can say for his character Weir in the 1997 horror sci-fi cult classic Event Horizon. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, the film, which also starred Laurence Fishburne, Kathleen Quinlan, Joely Richardson, Richard T. Jones, Jack Noseworthy, Jason Isaacs, and Sean Pertwee, follows a rescue crew in space investigating a ship called the "Event Horizon" that disappeared into a black hole, only to return…with someone or something new on-board. Weir ended up as one of the ship's gruesome victims, with his eyes plucked and possessed by the demonic force trying to take the remaining crew members into the depths of hell. The actor poked fun at the discovery from the Event Horizon Telescope Twitter account that originally posted, "We finally have the first look at our Milky Way black hole, Sagittarius A*. It's the dawn of a new era of black hole physics."

Sam Neill's Event Horizon Flashback

"This 'new' Black Hole? Meh. I've been there. And back. No biggy. Scars have healed. Took this holiday snap. Personally, I preferred Hawaii. #BlackHole #EventHorizon" Neill tweeted. Sadly, production was plagued with problems as Paramount ordered Anderson to dramatically edit his film, trimming by 30 minutes from his initial cut of 130 minutes in part to cut down on its violence. Event Horizon was a commercial flop garnering a combined $26.7 million globally from a $60 million budget, to add insult to injury. While the film garnered cult status through home video rentals and sales, there was interest in a fully-restored version of Anderson's original cut. Unfortunately, there hasn't been a serviceable version of the scrapped footage to work off of. Universal's Jurassic World Dominion, which also stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, comes to theaters on June 10th.