Venom Won The Weekend, But More Impressive Internationally

Venom: The Last Dance won the weekend but opened soft in the US. This was not the case internationally, however, where it cleaned up.

Venom: The Last Dance lost quite a bit of its audience from the first two films but was still the clear number one at the weekend box office. The Last Dance made $51 million, way down from Let There Be Carnage's opening of $90 million. Fewer tickets sold as well, though part of that can be blamed on Halloween celebrations this past weekend, as well as the Yankees/Dodgers World Series games 1&2 eating up eyeballs in the two biggest markets in the US. Even with those factors, Sony has to be scratching their heads a bit. They won't care as much, though, as the film took in $124 million internationally, the third-best international start of 2024. These films have all way overperformed overseas, and this one seems no different as international grosses will carry it to the black. Across three films, Venom has eaten up $1.5 billion worldwide.

Venom Gobbles Up Everything

Smile 2, last weekend's champ, did not hold up nearly as well as the first, dropping -59% to $9.4 million. It will not meet the first film's $100 million benchmark. Third place goes to awards contender Conclave with $6.5 million. The Wild Robot hit fourth place with $6.5 million as well, so those two could flip today. Rounding out the top five was We Live In Time, with $4.8 million.

The weekend box office top five for October 25th:

Venom: The Last Dance- $51 million Smile 2- $9.4 million Conclave- $6.5 million The Wild Robot- $6.5 million We Live In Time- $4.8 million

Next week, Venom will drop like a rock but should hold on to the top spot, as nothing gets a wide opening. A slew of awards contenders get select theaters, though, including Here, with Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reuniting for Robert Zemeckis; Juror #2, maybe the last Clint Eastwood film; and A Real Pain, a big-time buzzy film directed by Jessie Eisenberg and featuring a standout performance by Kieran Culkin. In the end, though, Venom will stay on top.

