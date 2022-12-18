Avatar Opens Huge Around The Globe At Weekend Box Office

Avatar: The Way of Water took over the world at the box office this weekend. While the domestic total of $134 million is below expectations, the story of this film is the international gross and its staying power. That is how we will know if it was a success or not, and that won't bore out until the final week or so of the year. For now, its $435 million worldwide opening is gigantic, and it has a pretty clear path to rule the box office almost all the way until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in February. Until then, it will own all of the premium format screens and will just make money hand over fist. This won't play like a front-loaded superhero film; the hold should be great next week.

Avatar, And Then Everything Else

Avatar completely dominated, and the rest of the top five here in the US shows that. The order has stayed the same from the last two weeks, except they all shift down one spot. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever moves to second place for the first time in its run, adding $5.4 million. Nipping at its heels was Violent Night with $5 million, followed by Strange World with $2.2 million. In fifth place was The Menu with $1.7 million.

The weekend box office for December 18th:

Avatar: The Way of Water- $134 million Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- $5.4 million Violent Night- $5 million Strange World- $22 million The Menu- $1.7 million

Next week, over the Christmas holiday, we will see a few wide openings, as Puss In Boots: The Last Wish opens Wednesday and will take more business than you think from Avatar. Also opening next week are Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Babylon, and Women Talking. The last two are in a more limited release, as they expand in January for awards consideration. Avatar will be number one, but the question of how it holds will be the story.