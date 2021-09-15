Welcome To The Blumhouse Trailer: Bingo Hell

Welcome To The Blumhouse will debut the next run of four films this October on Amazon Prime Video, and the trailers for all four films have been released. Here we will take a look at Bingo Hell, which will kick everything off on October 1st. In the film, a sinister figure tries to threaten a low-income old folks' home, and one of them rises up to stop them. All this and Bingo? Sign me up all day long. Gigi Saul Guerrero directs this one, and you can see the trailer for it down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bingo Hell – Official Trailer | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1DQx4Z-QPU)

Welcome To The Blumhouse: Bingo Hell Synopsis

"When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in Bingo Hell, a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist. After 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza) discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), she rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin turning up dead under grisly circumstances, Lupita suddenly discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems. Something terrifying has made itself at home in the quiet barrio of Oak Springs, and with each new cry of "Bingo!" another victim falls prey to its diabolical presence. As the cash prizes increase and the body count steadily rises, Lupita must face the frightening realization that this game is truly winner-takes-all."

This is one of the crazier-looking entries this year, and I love the setting so much. It is not often we get a horror film set inside an old folks retirement community where one of the main plot points is bingo. Welcome To The Blumhouse: Bingo Hell debuts on Amazon Prime Video on October 1st.