Wesley Snipes Responds to Blade: Trinity Allegations

Wesley Snipes is speaking out about set behavior allegations during Blade: Trinity, and it looks like the actor is adamant that Patton Oswalt's claims are false.

The Blade franchise has given us incredible films, comics, and content, but with every popular property comes conflict. Actor and comedian Oswalt previously claimed that Snipes (who played the titular character) was a lot to deal with in a work setting, before claiming Snipes had strangled Blade: Trinity director David Goyer on set, which added to the reputation Snipes had for his on-set conflicts. Snipes, who has recently started to get back into acting, spoke to The Guardian about his life experience, where the conversation about Oswalt's claims seemed inevitable.

When talking to the publication, Snipes responded to a question about Oswalt explaining, "Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn't be talking to me now. A black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you."

The allegation struck a chord within Snipes about a greater issue regarding deep-rooted issues within Hollywood, adding, "This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America – these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement, and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the black guy is always the problem. And all it takes is one person, Mr. Oswalt, who I really don't know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it's fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: 'Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.'"

Snipes concludes by adding, "I remind you that I was one of the executive producers of the project," he says. "I had contractual director approval. I was not just the actor for hire. I had au-thor-i-ty to say, to dictate, to decide. This was a hard concept for a lot of people to wrap their heads around."

While there is always the possibility of actors with differing claims about behind-the-scenes events, there's certainly a point to be made about microaggressions being prevalent in Hollywood — but what do you think about Wesley Snipes thoughts regarding these claims?