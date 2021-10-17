Whitetail is a Harrowing Callback to Deliverance-like Survival Films

In this episode, Jason chats with Derek Presley, writer/director, and Jason Starne, producer of Whitetail, releasing this month.

Say the producers:

Whitetail follows a broken family consisting of a father, an uncle and the son as they embark on a weekend hunting trip out in West Texas. The mother has recently died of an overdose and the trio hope to get away from it all by being out in nature and hunting. Instead they find a mysterious man shot in the stomach and clutching onto a backpack full of money. This film is a southern gothic thriller, drama and survival film. All taking place over one day and one night in the brush land of Texas.

Presley and Starne chat about the toxic masculinity at the heart of the trip, as suburban folks deliberately put themselves in harms' way in an effort to prove themselves more, more brave, more manly, more worthy. But as with John Boorman's classic Deliverance, there are always elements in the woods– human and natural– that are ready to prove the limits of the citified man's resilience. Whitetail is nasty and tense, just as it's meant to be.

The director and producer also had a great time discussing the making of the film on an isolated farm in Joshua, Texas.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Exclusive Whitetail Trailer From Derek Presley's Southern Gothic Thriller (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3XW1DJ2-2o)

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. The newest Volume is Thinly Veiled: the '70s, a collection of horror stories based on 70s TV and movies. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His next book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.

Posted in: Movies, Podcasts | Tagged: deliverance, Whitetail