Wicked Casts Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo In Main Roles

Wicked is finally on track. Remember last week when we said that the film is the one musical most would say is at the top of people's lists to get the big-screen treatment, and to say that it has had a rough road to the screen would be an understatement. After many years of development hell, Jon M. Chu is on board to direct the feature version of the stage show based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. In various stages of development since 2004, this version has still not been given a green light by Universal, but that all changed tonight I am sure, as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been cast as Glinda and Elphaba, with an eye for production to start in summer 2022. Deadline had the news.

Could It be That Wicked Is Finally Going To Go In Front Of Cameras?

"A vivid reimagining of the classic The Wizard of Oz, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of Oz's most famous (or infamous) characters, namely the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good Witch. The show follows green-skinned star Elphaba from birth to college and through the life-changing events which eventually label her "wicked," introducing spoiled rich girl Glinda, local prince and heartthrob Fiyero and even the Wizard of Oz himself, a troubled man very unlike the one you may remember. As Elphaba, a passionate political activist if there ever was one, fights injustice and seeks to undo the mistakes of the past, dark secrets and personal tragedies shape the history of Oz, paying homage to the classic Wizard of Oz story while simultaneously changing fans' understanding of it forever. A cautionary tale about love, friendship and trust, Wicked effortlessly reveals that there are indeed two sides to every story."

See, THAT is how you make a splash Universal. Both of them are amazing, and both of them are going to kill it in the roles. It might be tough to beat the original Broadway cast of Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel as well, as they are complete powerhouses. But, they have certainly swung for the fences with tonights casting, that is for sure.