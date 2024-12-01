Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, john m chu, Universal Pictures, wicked

Wicked Filmmaker Elaborates on the Film's Major Broadway Cameos

Wicked filmmaker John M. Chu reveals details behind the film's exciting Broadway cameos and the energy they brought to the set.

With Wicked out now, longtime fans have been picking apart the film to uncover easter eggs, potential sequel teasers, and original takes because it has all the ingredients required to be considered a celebrated cinematic event. While some clues or details might require a little sleuthing, some are far more apparent, such as the return of two actors attached to the Broadway version of the beloved title.

Now, Wicked director John M. Chu is explaining how everything aligned for Broadway stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel to play a role in the new iteration of Wicked. Here's what we learned.

Wicked Director on the Film's Exciting Broadway Cameos

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chu tells the site, "We had one night in the middle of the night, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., on a rainy night. The moment [Chenoweth and Menzel] sang the songs and got their iconic moments in that, it was beautiful." Delving into the origin of the scene, Chu then explains his train of thought by adding, "Let's make them the biggest stars of Oz. Let's make them these iconic legends of Oz on the stage show and let them present the history of Oz. They would be the wise women of Oz. What was cool about the day was, I think it was really healing for everybody." The filmmaker also divulged, that, "there was a lot of love on that set that day."

Since the film hit theaters this month, it has already broken box office records for musicals (with an impressive 90% approval rating via Rotten Tomatoes), and it's clear that the film has taken all the steps it can to maintain its legacy while still creating new opportunities for the future.

All things considered, are you excited about the inclusion of Chenoweth and Menzel in the cinematic version of Wicked? Share your thoughts below.

