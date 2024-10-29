Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked: Jon M. Chu Initially Wanted To Cast Two Unknown Actresses

Director Jon M. Chu has revealed that he wanted a "clean slate" for Wicked and initially planned on casting two unknown actresses.

Chu believed that Wicked was strong enough to launch two new stars without relying on established names.

Strong vocal performances were crucial, leading Chu to eventually cast well-known talents.

Wicked faces great expectations from fans, echoing its impactful Broadway legacy.

Universal continues the massive marketing push for Wicked. Now, we're starting to get into the casting because people have seen and heard some of our leading ladies' performances and are making early judgment calls. That's not surprising considering how popular the play was; an entire generation spent months trying to sing Defying Gravity like Idina Menzel. Whoever took on the roles of Elphaba and Glina would face heavy scrutiny regarding their performances, and any baggage they might be bringing with them from previous roles would be called into question. We don't know that for sure, but maybe that contributed to why director Jon M. Chu originally planned to cast two unknowns in the roles, as we learned in a new interview with Total Film.

"I wanted to have a very clear slate coming into Wicked," Chu says. "It's a big enough property on its own, so we can discover two people. I was like, 'We're gonna find no-namers'. But then we got calls from all these great actresses who wanted to audition, and we saw everybody, and they were all really great. Anyone could have done this role, except there were two people who were meant to do this role for this particular movie at this particular time. What we found out when we were auditioning everyone was that the songs are so important in this movie, and so emotionally important to this movie, that the person who's doing it has to get into song and out of song so easily that it's like butter like you don't even notice it," he continues. "That means having good chops in their skill set."

Casting unknowns has worked for major franchises in the past. While it would have been nice to see two young actresses give potentially career-making performances in Wicked, Chu made his casting decisions and does seem confident in them. One would think Chu wouldn't have to say that vocal performance was a massive thing they considered when casting the leads. However, we've seen some really miscast people in musicals in the last decade or two — the ability to sing well is an important part of being the lead in a musical; who knew?

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

