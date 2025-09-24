Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, jon m chu, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good Final Trailer Released As The Countdown Is On

The final trailer for one of the year's most anticipated films, Wicked: For Good, has been released. It hits theaters on November 21.

Wicked: For Good has a final trailer, as the two-part adaptation of the mega-hit stage musical draws to a close. Everyone from the first film is back of course, as is director Jon M. Chu, who is surely going all out to make sure fans both old and new are satisfied with the ending and leave with a smile on their face. This is the film that will give Avatar: Fire and Ash a run for its money as we wrap up the box office year. The film opens in theaters on November 21.

Wicked: For Good Will Rival Avatar For Biggest Film Of The Year

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives. As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

