Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Jasmin Savoy Brown, scream 7

Scream 7 Brings Back Jasmin Savoy Brown For Latest Sequel

Scream 7, now in production in Atlanta, has announced that Jasmin Savoy Brown will return as Mindy! The film hits theaters on February 27, 2026.

Article Summary Jasmin Savoy Brown returns as Mindy for Scream 7, filming in Atlanta for a February 2026 release.

Director Kevin Williamson takes the helm, with a script by Gary Busick, rekindling the original 1996 film magic.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega exit Scream 7, sparking rumors of casting changes affecting the production.

Christopher Landon departs the director's chair amid cast changes and franchise shifts, creating intrigue.

Scream 7 is now in production in Atlanta, and after announcing that Joel McHale joined the cast earlier today, they have also announced that Jasmin Savoy Brown is back as Mason Gooding's sister, Mindy. Joining them in the film are Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, and Sam Rechner. The film will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original 1996 film from a script by Gary Busick. Variety reported on Brown returning to the cast.

Scream 7 Is Going To Be Interesting

After the success of the sixth film in the franchise last year, the announcement of a seventh installment felt like a foregone conclusion. It took a long while to get that announcement, however. That was the first sign that Spyglass and Paramount may have a problem on their hands. After a six-month wait, we learned that Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) would take over the director's chair for part seven, replacing Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who helmed the last two films to critical acclaim and box office success. While staying on as producers, it was curious why they allowed Universal to poach them for another horror project when they had spent two movies setting up a new Scream universe for a new generation.

Then, last November 2023 happened. After a round of social media posts deemed controversial, new franchise star Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7. A day later, we learned that Jenna Ortega, the other new star of the franchise and one of Hollywood's biggest young names, would also not be returning due to scheduling conflicts. Many still think it was in solidarity with Barrera, though the studios say that her exit was known for a while behind closed doors. Finally, two days ago, Landon announced on social media that he had left the project weeks ago. It's not hard to put the pieces together there; it was probably after the two franchise leads were gone.

Scream 7 hits theaters in February 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!