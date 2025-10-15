Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good – Testing Elphaba And Glinda's Friend BTS Featurette

A newly released behind-the-scenes featurette for Wicked: For Good details how the events of this film will test Elphaba and Glinda's friendship.

Article Summary New Wicked: For Good behind-the-scenes featurette spotlights how Elphaba and Glinda's friendship is tested

Featurette explores the film’s core theme that "good" must mean more than just a word for both characters

Universal ramps up marketing with in-depth looks at production, while holding back on new song reveals

Fans eager for insights into the film’s music and friendship dynamics ahead of the November 2025 release

Universal has released another behind-the-scenes featurette for Wicked: For Good, and this one is really honing in on where Elphaba and Glinda are going on their journeys and how that will test their friendship going forward. It's another featurette that leans into the idea that good has to be more than a word, which will be an ongoing theme of the film. Universal decided to hit the ground running, and this is looking more like the marketing for the first film, with a ton of behind-the-scenes featurettes showing off every single detail they put into this film. From a pure technical level, that kind of stuff is universal regardless of whether or not you like a film. You can always learn something new about filmmaking and how actors, directors, and everyone in between come to each individual decision.

We still haven't seen or heard that much from the two original songs, and Universal is either going to show us almost nothing or lease the entire song with nothing in between. Before KPop Demon Hunters turned the world Golden, they probably thought Wicked: For Good had the Best Original Song category locked down with two possible contenders. Musical nerds would probably love a featurette solely focused on those songs and how you make them feel new, but also a natural extension of the existing musical.

Wicked: For Good – Summary, Cast List, Release

And now, whatever way our stories end, I know you have rewritten mine by being my friend …

Last year's global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award® nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good also stars Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's fawning assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen and BAFTA and Grammy nominee Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba's childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

The film is produced by returning Tony and Emmy-winning powerhouse Marc Platt, p.g.a., and by multiple Tony winner David Stone. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The first film, Wicked, released in November 2024, earned 10 Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture, and won the Oscars® for Costume Design and Production Design. To date, the film has grossed $750 million worldwide.

Wicked: For Good is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Wicked: For Good will be released in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!