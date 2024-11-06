Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged:

Wicked: More Featurettes Spotight Boq, Nessarose, And The Wizard

The Wicked featurette marketing blitz continues, and this time, they spotlight the characters Boq, Nessarose, and The Wizard.

Universal said, "We're keeping up the momentum for Wicked marketing," no one should be surprised. What is a little amusing is that it took until basically right now for anyone in this production to acknowledge Ethan Slater. Slater wouldn't have been a massive talking point for this film until he left his wife and child for co-star Ariana Grande, who also appeared to leave her husband for him. The two of them say that everything was on the up and up, and no one cheated, but considering the timelines, that doesn't seem likely. So Slater and his character Boq have been missing from the marketing of Wicked for pretty much the entire year, save for a character poster. You would see him in some shots in trailers and whatnot, but he wasn't ever front and center. They finally acknowledged him and gave him his own "Meet [Name]" featurette, which they have been releasing for the last month or so.

We also got similar featurettes for Nessarose, played by Marissa Bode, and The Wizard, played by Jeff Goldblum. Universal isn't letting anyone come into Wicked blind if they don't want to because they are doing an excellent job of laying out a comprehensive study guide for this film and everything we'll be seeing when it is released in theaters later this month.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

